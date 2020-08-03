MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 103,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ MOSY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.94. 223,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MoSys has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 51.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MoSys stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,264 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.47% of MoSys worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

