NaPoleonX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $105.00 (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One NaPoleonX token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $2.57 million and $105.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.60 or 0.02034611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00194082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00109958 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

