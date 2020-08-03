Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NYSE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research reissued a market perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Aegis reissued a market perform rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.97.

