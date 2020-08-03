Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $93,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $498.62. 5,863,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,808,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.08 and its 200-day moving average is $407.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,612 shares of company stock valued at $90,145,458. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

