Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp makes up approximately 3.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,347 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 56,091 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,430,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,144,000 after buying an additional 35,844 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,133,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,239,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,009 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

