NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,976.55 ($61.24).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,650 ($44.92) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($67.68) to GBX 5,700 ($70.15) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.15) to GBX 4,900 ($60.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,300 ($65.22) to GBX 5,900 ($72.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 4,500 ($55.38) to GBX 5,000 ($61.53) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NXT traded down GBX 52 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,450 ($67.07). The company had a trading volume of 387,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,988.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,310.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 48.36 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,358 ($90.55). The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

