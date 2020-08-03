Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.
LASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Nlight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.
In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $593,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,797. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,969. Nlight has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.45 million, a P/E ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 2.72.
Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nlight Company Profile
nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.
