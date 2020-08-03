Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

LASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Nlight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Nlight alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $593,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,797. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nlight by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Nlight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nlight by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Nlight during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nlight by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,969. Nlight has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.45 million, a P/E ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 2.72.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.