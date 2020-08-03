Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,144. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 40,057 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after buying an additional 321,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 434.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 111,476 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

