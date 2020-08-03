Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 13.8% in July

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. 535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Nortech Systems worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

