Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 13.8% in July

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. 535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.
