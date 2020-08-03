NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,469 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $1,843,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.18. 104,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,565. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,702.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

