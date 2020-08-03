Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 57.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 483,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,044,306. The company has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

