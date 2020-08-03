Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 468.50 ($5.77).
Several brokerages recently commented on PAG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 390 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.29) to GBX 440 ($5.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.
Shares of PAG traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 314.20 ($3.87). 392,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 555.50 ($6.84). The company has a market cap of $805.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 349.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 387.12.
In other news, insider Barbara Ridpath bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($8,860.45). Also, insider Alison Morris bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,160 ($17,425.55).
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
