Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 468.50 ($5.77).

Several brokerages recently commented on PAG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 390 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.29) to GBX 440 ($5.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of PAG traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 314.20 ($3.87). 392,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 555.50 ($6.84). The company has a market cap of $805.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 349.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 387.12.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Paragon Banking Group will post 5589.8130595 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barbara Ridpath bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($8,860.45). Also, insider Alison Morris bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,160 ($17,425.55).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

