Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Increased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 2.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Paychex by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Paychex by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.76. 54,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,085. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

