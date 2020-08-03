PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.86

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.86 and last traded at $121.39, with a volume of 35693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKI. UBS Group increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.41%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,090 shares of company stock worth $4,834,974. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $80,020,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $64,200,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 38.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 998,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 277,968 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 102.5% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 398,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 201,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 373.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 192,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

