Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Boosted by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,042,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

