Piper Sandler Increases First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $38.00

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.36. 2,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.09.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.13 per share, for a total transaction of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at $914,376.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $46,684.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

