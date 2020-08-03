Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 43616264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

PBI has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The firm has a market cap of $844.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.07 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 115.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,957,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 1,582,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

