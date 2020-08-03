PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $8,534,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $106.36. The stock had a trading volume of 105,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

