Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.56. 189,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.14. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $132.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

