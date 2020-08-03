Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.36.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock opened at $131.95 on Thursday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $112,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $205,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.