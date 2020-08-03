Raymond James Cuts Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target to $19.00

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IFRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Ci Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Inflarx in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inflarx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.58.

NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 50,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,315. Inflarx has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $130.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Inflarx will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter valued at $4,078,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Inflarx during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inflarx by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 73,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

