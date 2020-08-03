Raymond James Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $351.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $301.00 to $351.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $333.34.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $308.53 on Friday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $309.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,005,122 shares of company stock valued at $304,245,598 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.