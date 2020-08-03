Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) in the last few weeks:

  • 7/31/2020 – Capital One Financial is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/22/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/22/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $76.00 to $73.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 7/22/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/22/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $82.00.
  • 6/22/2020 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.
  • 6/11/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $72.00.

Shares of COF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.59 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

