Relex (RLX) Market Cap Reaches $154,532.76

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Relex has a market cap of $154,532.76 and approximately $404.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. In the last week, Relex has traded up 43.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.60 or 0.02034611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00194082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00109958 BTC.

About Relex

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,884,708,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . The official website for Relex is www.relex.io . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

