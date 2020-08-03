Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equifax (EFX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equifax (NYSE: EFX) in the last few weeks:

7/24/2020 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $178.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $159.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/10/2020 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $163.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equifax's shares have outperformed its industry year to date, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenues beat in the past four quarters. The company's offerings are of great importance to its customers as they use the credit information and related analytical services and data to process applications for new credit cards, automobile loans, home and equity loans, and other consumer loans. Acquisitions supplement core business and joint ventures help expand globally. A diversified client base is beneficial as weakness in any sector can be balances with strength in others. On the flip side, Equifax continues to bear the brunt of higher costs as it has increased its spending on technology after the 2017 cyber-attack. High debt and seasonality continue to act as headwinds for the company.”

6/10/2020 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $175.00.

6/9/2020 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $153.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $181.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get Equifax Inc alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In related news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,618 shares of company stock worth $6,157,414 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,415,000 after buying an additional 219,947 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $397,592,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,045,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,560,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 799,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,550,000 after buying an additional 208,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.