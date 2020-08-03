Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Down 9.7% in July

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.96. 264,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $436.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REVG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rev Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

