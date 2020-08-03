Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 10,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,560,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,936,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rollins by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,765,000 after buying an additional 728,670 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Rollins by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,043,000 after buying an additional 441,732 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.94. 1,157,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,675. Rollins has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Rollins’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.