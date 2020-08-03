Royal Bank of Canada Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $93.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.92.

EXPE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. 55,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

