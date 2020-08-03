Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,466,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,291 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Safehold were worth $141,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 42.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Safehold by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Safehold by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,731. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

