Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,428 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $272,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in American Express by 4.9% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in American Express by 1.6% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.