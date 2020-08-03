Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 740 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 37.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

