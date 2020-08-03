Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $26,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.37. 16,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,990. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

