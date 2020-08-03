Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,554 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $69.50 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $10.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,507,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,376. Sea Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $129.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. SEA’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.