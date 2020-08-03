SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Receives $13.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

SHSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SharpSpring in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SharpSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SharpSpring in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 26,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. SharpSpring has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 42.91% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

