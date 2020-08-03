Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Rises By 9.6%

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 155,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:ARC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. 6,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 4.95%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ARC Document Solutions stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.74% of ARC Document Solutions worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

