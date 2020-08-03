Short Interest in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Decreases By 10.0%

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 23.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 339.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bunge by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.03. 1,236,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bunge has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $58.19.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

