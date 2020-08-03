Short Interest in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Decreases By 9.9%

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.78. 116,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,404. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $227.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.77 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after buying an additional 218,487 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 612,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 268,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 79,433 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 307,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

