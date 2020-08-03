Short Interest in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Expands By 13.7%

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 897,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 438,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 53.6% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 565,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of DESP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,290. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $516.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.10.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

