Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Declines By 9.7%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 10,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,830. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 451,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,589,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

