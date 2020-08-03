Short Interest in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Declines By 9.6%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.96.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,608.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $809,313.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,467 shares of company stock worth $21,007,091. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

EA traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

