Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expands By 14.2%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 980,800 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 461,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

MMLP stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $140.64 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,102,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

