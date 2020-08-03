Short Interest in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Decreases By 10.0%

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,700 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE:MCY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.13. 537,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $56.43.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph bought 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,645.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,612,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,199,918.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandt Minnich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $95,910.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 462,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,104. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.