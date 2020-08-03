Short Interest in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Declines By 9.8%

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Nantkwest in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 36,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $203,864.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269,906 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased 3,710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,750,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,859,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,305 shares of company stock worth $3,978,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 183.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the second quarter worth $76,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 27.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

NK stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,485. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nantkwest has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 112,350.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nantkwest will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

