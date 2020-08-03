Short Interest in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Drops By 9.6%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,800 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 769,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.84. 92,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 66,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.