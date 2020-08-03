Signaturefd LLC Acquires 4,669 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,123,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,976,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

