Signaturefd LLC Acquires 5,266 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 206,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 27,042,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

