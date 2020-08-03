Signaturefd LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $204.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,929 shares of company stock worth $94,446,919. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

