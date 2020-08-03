Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,706,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,785,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

