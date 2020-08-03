Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Splunk were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,908,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $104,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,827 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,924.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $213.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.96 and its 200 day moving average is $160.46.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

