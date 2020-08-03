SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on SUOPY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SUOPY remained flat at $$32.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. 19 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SUMCO CORP/ADR had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $663.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

